Next phase of concrete work to bring ramp closures to eastbound I-80/94

Work on eastbound I-80/94 moves to its next phase tonight (Friday). Watch for lane closures between 9:00 tonight and 10:00 a.m. Saturday, as crews set up the new traffic pattern.

Once that's done, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the left — with an express "counterflow" lane on the westbound side — while the work zone will be on the right. At that point, the eastbound ramps at Cline Avenue and Burr will close for two to three weeks, followed by the ramps at Grant and Broadway in late September or early October.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says this is the fifth of six phases for the concrete restoration project. That phase is expected to continue through late October.

