Merrillville wants residents' help in coming up with a new town slogan. Suggestions are currently being taken on the town's website.

The slogan will be featured on new welcome signs to be installed early next year. The town says the signs will be the first thing people see when entering Merrillville, so it wants "a welcoming and positive message."

The new slogan may also end up on Merrillville's website, social media and other materials.