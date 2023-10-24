Overnight lane, ramp closures planned as I-80/94 concrete work moves to final phase

Traffic on I-80/94 will move back to its normal configuration Wednesday night, as concrete work moves to its final phase between Cline Avenue and I-65.

Weather-permitting, crews will close lanes and reconfigure eastbound traffic between 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 5:00 a.m. Thursday. Eastbound ramps at Kennedy, Cline and Burr will be closed during the same period for striping.

Once traffic has been shifted, all the ramps will reopen, including those at Grant and Broadway. All eastbound traffic will then be on the right side of the roadway, while work takes place in the median.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says work is expected to wrap up in late November.