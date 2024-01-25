December unemployment rates up in Lake, Porter counties

Lake and Porter counties ended 2023 with higher unemployment rates than the prior year.

Lake County's December unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. That's up from 4.3 percent in December 2022. Porter County's December rate rose a tenth of a percent, year-over-year, to 3.2.

While the rates did go down from November to December last year, so did the actual number of residents believed to be working, as people left the labor force.