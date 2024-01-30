Merrillville announces five finalists for new town slogan

The town of Merrillville has narrowed down the list of potential slogans. The town says it got more than 40 suggestions, and officials have chosen five finalists:

• Merrillville is not a Place, It's a People

• Merrillville: Community, Progress, Possibilities

• Merrillville, Indiana - Unity in Diversity

• Merrillville, The Heart of the Region

• Merrillville, Rooted in Tradition, Growing in Unity

Residents can vote online for the option they believe best represents the town. The winning slogan will be placed on new welcome signage, along with the town's website, social media pages and other materials.