This week on ART ON THE AIR features a singing, songwriting, Illinois-born, Nashville-based claw-hammer banjo player, Abigail Washburn, who blends venerable folk elements with far-flung sounds in her music, and is a 16-time Grammy award winner as a duo with her husband and banjo virtuoso, Béla Fleck. Our Spotlight is on Memorial Opera House’s production of “Beautiful, The Carole King Story” opening April 29th with executive director Megan Stoner.