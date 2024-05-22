© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Midwest Beat

Collective Soul On Midwest Beat

By Tom Lounges
Published May 22, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT

The musical guest for this week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" is WILL TURPIN -- the bassist and co-founder of COLLECTIVE SOUL -- who are celebrating the band's 30th Anniversary this summer with a major U.S. TOUR and a new double album titled "HERE TO ETERNITY."

WILL TURPIN joins me on this program to discuss things like: the band's longevity, their co-headline tour with long time friends HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, and the release of their 12th studio album.

Atlanta's COLLECTIVE SOUL --- brothers ED (lead vocalist) and DEAN ROLAND (rhythm guitarist), WILL TURPIN (bassist), JOHNNY RABB (drummer), and JESSE TRIPLETT (lead guitarist) --- released "HERE TO ETERNITY" on May 17th.

This special album was recorded live on location at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon following their Las Vegas wedding in 1967. This show includes a variety of songs from the brand new album, along with a couple of Collective Soul classic hits.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a region radio personality and a music journalist since 1979. For the last 35-years, he has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper. He was also publisher and editor of the monthly tri-state entertainment magazine ("Midwest BEAT Magazine") for over two decades, he has written hundreds of features for numerous national glossy magazines over the decades, and he wrote "Liner Notes" for over a dozen albums release by Sony Records.
See stories by Tom Lounges