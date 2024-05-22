Collective Soul On Midwest Beat

The musical guest for this week's edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" is WILL TURPIN -- the bassist and co-founder of COLLECTIVE SOUL -- who are celebrating the band's 30th Anniversary this summer with a major U.S. TOUR and a new double album titled "HERE TO ETERNITY."

WILL TURPIN joins me on this program to discuss things like: the band's longevity, their co-headline tour with long time friends HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, and the release of their 12th studio album.

Atlanta's COLLECTIVE SOUL --- brothers ED (lead vocalist) and DEAN ROLAND (rhythm guitarist), WILL TURPIN (bassist), JOHNNY RABB (drummer), and JESSE TRIPLETT (lead guitarist) --- released "HERE TO ETERNITY" on May 17th.

This special album was recorded live on location at Elvis Presley’s estate in Palm Springs where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon following their Las Vegas wedding in 1967. This show includes a variety of songs from the brand new album, along with a couple of Collective Soul classic hits.