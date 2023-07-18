How are some museums using statewide art grant funds?

This year, Indiana Arts Commission’s various grants are providing more than $3 million to eligible art organizations throughout the state. Its Arts Organization Support (AOS) grants are centered around equitable access and support for various arts organizations.

One organization is using these funds to expand art programs to diverse audiences.

The Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute focuses on American art. It is Indiana’s first accredited art museum and largely focuses on mid-century Western art.

Fred Nation is the executive director of the museum. He said the museum received close to $17,000 from AOS grants this year, which is nearly double what they have received in previous years.

“We've always used it to supplement and reach out to audiences that we wouldn't normally be able to have resources to. But this year gives us a little bit more ability in that regard,” he said.

Nation said the museum tries to focus on reaching broader audiences with this money – particularly university students and Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.

“In our area, especially, there are a large number of students,” he said. “We have three or four universities and colleges and in the Terre Haute area we have a large number of poor students, African American students, Asian students. And we work diligently to reach out to them as much as the populations of west central Indiana.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Additionally, he said this money allows the museum to facilitate programs for those with disabilities.

“For example, we have an active program at the Indiana State University where we have classes coming up this year for people with low sight,” he said. “Last year, people with Alzheimer's. Previous to that, people with dementia.”

He said this also allows for varying exhibits in the museum. This year, the museum has focused on Hoosier traditional arts – including woodworking and blacksmithing.

“These kinds of programs emphasize what's going on in Hoosier land, but also for particular needs to tell the story of our Hoosiers with very diverse backgrounds,” he said.

The Indiana Arts Commission supports a variety of other organizations with this grant money. The organization’s priorities for funding include supporting arts organizations that include community input in projects, demonstrate commitment to inclusion and diversity or show they are of service to groups that may traditionally lack access, like low-income or individuals with disabilities.

The organization also prioritizes funding organizations that receive less funding opportunities due to geographic location.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.