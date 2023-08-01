Planned Parenthood halts abortions in Indiana; ban has not yet taken effect

Planned Parenthood said it has stopped providing abortions in Indiana despite a last-minute pause on the state’s near-total abortion ban.

That move stems from uncertainty surrounding the ban that was supposed to take effect Tuesday.

The ACLU of Indiana, on behalf of abortion providers, filed a last-minute petition with the state Supreme Court, asking it to stop the abortion ban from taking effect while further litigation continues.

The ban can’t take effect at least until the court answers that petition, which could take days or even weeks.

But Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky CEO Rebecca Gibron said her clinics aren’t waiting to find out what happens, no longer providing abortions.

“It’s not patient-centered care to try to have patients navigate through this chaos and turbulence at the whims of extreme lawmakers,” Gibron said.

Gibron said Planned Parenthood’s 11 Indiana clinics will remain open for other health care needs and to help patients find legal abortion resources.

“STI testing and treatment, pregnancy consultation and ultrasounds, cancer screenings, gender-affirming hormone care for people over 18, wellness visits and so much more.”

READ MORE: Indiana’s near-total abortion ban was set to take effect Aug. 1. Here’s what you need to know

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN with Planned Parenthood, said the clinics will also do what they can to help patients seeking abortion care.

“We will still be here to help get you the care that you need – even if that is not with us, even if that is not in our state,” McHugh said.

Gibron and McHugh called the state’s abortion ban “unconscionable” and said Planned Parenthood will not be “intimated,” “bullied” or “silenced” as it continues to provide health care to thousands of patients.

In a statement, Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter said he hopes the Supreme Court quickly puts the ban into effect, calling it a "life and death issue."

CLARIFICATION: For the purpose of clarity, this story's headline has been edited.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.