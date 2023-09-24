As temporary Stellantis layoffs loom, UAW workers in Kokomo hit practice picket line

Stellantis is set to temporarily lay off about 300 workers at two parts manufacturing plants in Kokomo. In the face of that, a large group of United Auto Workers members and supporters gathered Sunday to practice picketing in front of one of Stellantis’ plants.

The company said the temporary Kokomo layoffs are the result of the United Auto Workers union’s targeted strike at an assembly plant in Ohio. Dave Willis, Sr. is the president of UAW Local 1166, which represents workers at one of the two affected plants.

“Everybody knows that is a byproduct. They don't have to be laid off. They chose to lay these people off,” Willis said.

The two of Stellantis' five Indiana plants are the Kokomo Transmission Plant, which has about 2,000 workers, and the Kokomo Casting Plant, which has more than 1,000 workers. Many of the parts they produce are used to make Jeeps in the Toledo assembly plant.

The company has another two transmission plants and an engine plant in the Kokomo area. Those plants have more than 3,000 workers combined.

READ MORE: 'Kokomo stand ready': UAW expands strikes to more non-Indiana GM, Stellantis facilities

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Willis said the layoffs begin Monday with about 30 casting plant workers he represents. As that looms, he said he wants Sunday’s practice picket to send Stellantis a message.

“Even after two weeks, look, we're not budging,” he said. “Let's get to the table and talk and come to a fair agreement. That's all we're asking for.”

Willis said affected workers won’t get unemployment because the company is labeling the strike as the cause in government filings. But he and other local union leaders said laid off workers won’t be left without pay, as the union will give them strike pay for weeks they are off the job.

The UAW added 38 facilities on Friday to the targeted strikes at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis that began Sept. 15. UAW workers at plants in Indiana aren’t part of those strikes yet.

Ford did not see additional strikes in Friday's announcement, as UAW International President Shawn Fain said the company had made significant progress in meeting union demands. The partial strike at the company’s Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant is still ongoing.

The other two companies – Stellantis and GM – will need “some serious pushing,” he said during a Facebook livestream.

Adam is our labor and employment reporter. Contact him at arayes@wvpe.org or follow him on Twitter at @arayesIPB.