Portage Mayoral Debate, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Candidates for the Portage Mayoral race debated on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Woodlawn Park, in Portage, IN. Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney moderated the debate between Austin Bonta (R), Michael Cooper (G), and Mayor Sue Lynch (D).

The League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area co-sponsored the debate, along with Lakeshore Public Media.

Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM will host live election night coverage on Tuesday, November 7, at 7 PM.

Watch the debate, below: