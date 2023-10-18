© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Portage Mayoral Debate, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Lakeshore Public Media | By Tom Maloney
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT
A large crowd gathers to watch the Portage Mayoral Debate at Woodlawn Park, between Austin Bonta, Michael Cooper, and Sue Lynch. Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney moderated the debate.
Russel Brodhacker
/
Lakeshore Public Media
Candidates for the Portage Mayoral race debated on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Woodlawn Park, in Portage, IN. Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney moderated the debate between Austin Bonta (R), Michael Cooper (G), and Mayor Sue Lynch (D).

The League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area co-sponsored the debate, along with Lakeshore Public Media.

Lakeshore Public Media - 89.1 FM will host live election night coverage on Tuesday, November 7, at 7 PM.

Watch the debate, below:

Local News
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
