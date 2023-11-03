© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Region ER doctor is on a mission to prevent and alleviate youth violence

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published November 3, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC is hosti
Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC
Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC is hosti

Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC is an organization on a mission to save lives by creating and maintain gun violence prevention programming for youth in neighborhoods experiencing the highest rates of gun violence. Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC hosts events as well as provide youth mentorship in Greater Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Michael McGee, MD is an emergency room doctor at Methodist Hospital-Northlake campus as well as the founder of Project Outreach and Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence. The nonprofit organization is hosting two fundraising events to help continue the mission of enriching the lives of young people affected by senseless gun violence.

 For more information visit https://poponviolence.org/
Tags
Local Newsregionally speakingGun Deathsgun violence
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson