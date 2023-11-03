Region ER doctor is on a mission to prevent and alleviate youth violence

Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC is an organization on a mission to save lives by creating and maintain gun violence prevention programming for youth in neighborhoods experiencing the highest rates of gun violence. Project Outreach & Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence, LLC hosts events as well as provide youth mentorship in Greater Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Michael McGee, MD is an emergency room doctor at Methodist Hospital-Northlake campus as well as the founder of Project Outreach and Prevention (POP) on Youth Violence. The nonprofit organization is hosting two fundraising events to help continue the mission of enriching the lives of young people affected by senseless gun violence.

For more information visit https://poponviolence.org/