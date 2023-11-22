USPS announces suggested shipping, mailing dates ahead of end-of-year holidays

The United States Postal Service is providing holiday shipping and mail deadlines to prepare for the holiday season.

The list of suggested dates is for cards, letters and packages and will ensure on-time delivery by Dec. 25.

The Postal Service’s Ground Advantage optiontypically provides delivery within 2-5 business days depending on location and includes tracking information in its price. For the holidays, the USPS says to ship or mail items with this option by Dec. 16.

First-Class Mail, which ships within 1-5 business days, also has a Dec. 16 deadline.

For Priority Mail packages, the Postal Service’s deadline is Dec. 18 and for Priority Mail Express, the deadline is Dec. 20.

For international deliveries, deadlines vary, but can be viewed on the USPS website.

The Postal Service also said there will be no holiday surcharges and its year-round pricing will remain the same for the holiday season.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.