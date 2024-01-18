© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
AI revenge pornography bill advances to Indiana Senate

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST
Sharon Negele speaks with a colleague in a House committee room. Negele is a White woman with blonde hair, wearing a red jacket over a gray top.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) said her bill on computer-generated revenge pornography keeps up with technology.

The Indiana House unanimously approved legislation Thursday that criminalizes “AI revenge porn.”

Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) said HB 1047 makes it a crime to share intimate images or videos of someone that were computer-generated without the person’s consent.

That would include taking someone’s face and putting it on another person’s body, or taking a photo or video of someone who’s clothed and using artificial intelligence to depict them naked.

“Basically, keeping up with technology and what can be done now,” Negele said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2024 legislative bill tracker.

Under the legislation, creating or sharing such an image or video would be a class A misdemeanor. If a person has a prior conviction under the revenge porn law, the penalty would increase to a Level 6 felony.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
