Lakeshore Public Media Invites Public to Live Recording of ‘Let's Eat’ Show

Merrillville, IN – Lakeshore Public Media is pleased to announce an upcoming event that will delight food enthusiasts and radio aficionados alike: a live studio recording of fan-favorite podcast “Let's Eat with Chef Nick”.

Scheduled for May 15 at 3 p.m. at Lakeshore Public Media Studios in Merrillville, the live studio recording promises to be an engaging affair. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to interact with Chef Nick and his esteemed guests, which include Manic Mead, Albano's Pasta Shop, and Pepe's Tacos of Merrillville. Guests will also have the chance to sample offerings from these local establishments while enjoying the lively atmosphere of a live radio show.

To secure a seat at the event, attendees are required to make a $50 donation, directly supporting Lakeshore Public Media's radio broadcast. Contributions play a vital role in sustaining programs like “Let's Eat with Chef Nick,” as well as other informative and enriching content featured on the community funded airwaves of Lakeshore Public Media.

Chef Nick, a prominent figure in the culinary scene of Northwest Indiana, has been a fixture on Lakeshore Public Media for over a decade. What began as occasional interviews with guests on special occasions has evolved into “Let's Eat with Chef Nick,” a weekly program dedicated to exploring the diverse culinary landscape of the Region.

“Let's Eat with Chef Nick” showcases a wide array of local eateries, breweries, bakeries and more. Each episode offers listeners a blend of culinary expertise and entertainment, providing an immersive experience that transports them on a flavorful journey. Listeners can also tune in to “Let's Eat with Chef Nick” on Lakeshore Public Media 89.1 FM, with new episodes starting May 10.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to savor the flavors of Northwest Indiana and experience the excitement of live radio at Lakeshore Public Media Studios. For further details and seat reservations, interested individuals are encouraged to visit LakeshorePublicMedia.org/LetsEat or email comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.