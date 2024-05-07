Crown Point woman receives 12 years for 2022 Bloomington hit-and-run death

Nathaniel Stratton would have graduated from Indiana University on Saturday.

That’s one point Nate’s mother, Elizabeth Stratton, made as she spoke to Madelyn Howard and her defense team Monday in court.

Howard agreed to plead guilty to a dual count of leaving the scene of an accident, and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in March.

Monroe County Judge Darcie Fawcett sentenced Howard to 10 years in jail and two years on probation. Howard was sentenced on the third-degree felony charge. Additionally, her license will remain suspended for another 16 years. Howard and her defense team have 30 days to appeal the ruling.

Howard struck 20-year-old Nathaniel Stratton with her vehicle on Sept. 18, 2022. Her blood alcohol level was 0.226, three times over the legal limit.

The sentencing decision came following a full day of testimony from both sides.

Howard’s defense called six witnesses, including the family’s pastor, two teachers from Howard’s high school, one of Howard’s friends as well as her sister-in-law. The witnesses spoke to Howard’s Catholic values and rule-following nature. They agreed that Howard showed sincere remorse for Nathaniel’s death.

One of Howard’s witnesses, a psychologist, shared an evaluation she conducted, which found Howard to have post-traumatic stress disorder and generalized anxiety. The psychologist also testified that she did not find any evidence of lying when Howard said she didn’t understand that she had hit a pedestrian. The psychologist determined that this was due to a trauma response, as well as her intense intoxication.

Judge Fawcett said Howard’s lack of memory surrounding the crash would not lessen Howard’s sentence. However, Howard’s lack of criminal record did count to lessen her sentence, which could have been as much as 16 years.

In the courtroom, Howard was seated across from a memorial poster displaying Nathaniel’s high school yearbook photo. She appeared deeply emotional throughout the day.

Howard’s family was present for the case, and later in a statement to the courtroom, Madelyn Howard thanked them for being there for her as she grieves. She also addressed the Stratton family, apologizing and telling them she will always take responsibility and try to do what’s right.

“I will never excuse my actions that night,” she said.

Lead attorney Jeffrey Kehr represented Stratton, and called multiple witnesses, as well as impact statements from family and friends.

Detective Jeff Rodgers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the crash. In his statement, several videos were reviewed, including security footage from the Dominos just south of Walnut and 12th Street, where Stratton’s shoe can be seen flying through the air and landing on the street. The video also shows that Howard’s vehicle continues without braking.

In another video captured from dashcam footage from an Uber driver, Howard’s sedan is shown driving with Stratton’s scooter lodged into it.

A third video shows the path Howard took.

Howard left Kilroy’s Sports on Walnut Street. She hit Stratton just before the 12th Street intersection as she drove into the bike lane, where Stratton was riding his personal e-scooter. She drove partially on the sidewalk for about 220 feet, and continued to drive five blocks north before turning onto 17th Street. She continued for two blocks and then turned again, then once again turning onto 19th Street, where she stopped the vehicle.

One witness who lives on Walnut Street and was outside during the crash said he heard a loud crash “as if someone threw a chair through a window.” He and his girlfriend ran to Stratton and called the police, and stayed with him until the police took him to the hospital.

Another Detective, Kevin Frank with BPD, reconstructed the scene and presented more evidence, including photos from the crime scene and damages to the sedan. The passenger side of the front window was shattered, and a few strands of hair could be seen in the top of the windshield, where it was determined that Stratton’s head collided with the vehicle.

Stratton’s mother, father, two older sisters, and best friend provided statements to the court.

Elizabeth Stratton shared a letter she wrote to Nathaniel when he was in kindergarten. She had put it in a time capsule to read to him when he was older. The letter concluded, “I can’t wait to see who you become. Love, mom.”

She also brought Nathaniel’s ashes and a commemorative quilt with her to the hearing.

Abigail Stratton, his sister, spoke on how excited Nathaniel was to be at IU. He was a direct admit to the Kelley School of Business. She said this case will have an impact on the perceived safety of the IU and Bloomington community.

Cece Stratton said she lost a piece of herself when her brother died. She said that her face is so similar to his that it still opens his phone.

Brad Stratton, his father, said he was angry that Nathaniel didn’t die at the scene. Rather, he died in the hospital after five heart failures. He shared statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including that 32 percent of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. He said in a private investigation, Howard’s coworkers at Sports said she frequently drove there and would drink on the job, despite receiving alcohol server training.

What’s next for the Stratton family?

Stratton’s parents have a pending wrongful death lawsuit against Howard and the bar she was driving from, Kilroy’s Sports. Indiana law says the bar may be liable for Howard’s drunk driving. Howard was employed at Sports and was leaving the bar at the time of the crash. Stratton’s family is seeking restitution for medical, funeral and burial expenses.