What are the powers, duties of Indiana's lieutenant governor?

Republicans’ nomination of self-described Christian nationalist Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor is shining a brighter spotlight on that office.

Indiana’s lieutenant governor has more statutory duties than almost any other such officeholder in the country. They run the Department of Agriculture and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. They oversee tourism, defense development and small business offices. They serve as head of the state’s Counterterrorism and Security Council.

Longtime political analyst Ed Feigenbaum said the greatest power the office can wield under someone like Beckwith is its bully pulpit.

“Being able to rally his supporters to go back and push individual senators back home and to push statewide for some kinds of changes,” Feigenbaum said.

Under the Indiana Constitution, the lieutenant governor serves as president of the Senate, who presides over the chamber during session. Feigenbaum said Beckwith could try to push that power as far as possible.

“He’s made it very clear that, as president of the Senate, he would be out there in lobbying for his policy priorities and not just merely serve kind of as a neutral arbiter,” Feigenbaum said.

The state constitution said the lieutenant governor can join in debates and must cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

