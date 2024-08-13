© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Judge rejects attempt to end Gary lawsuit against gun makers, despite new law banning such suits

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:28 AM CDT
A pair of handguns on a table at a gun show. There are tags attached to the guns.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
Republican state lawmakers passed a law in 2024 that bans local governments from suing gun manufacturers or sellers, even if they do something illegal.

A county judge says a new Indiana law banning local governments from suing gun manufacturers and sellers cannot apply to an ongoing case involving the city of Gary.

Republican lawmakers passed SEA 1235 earlier this year in order to end that decades-old lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by the city of Gary in 1999 alleges that gun makers and sellers contributed to the city’s gun violence epidemic.

Republican state lawmakers tried to end the lawsuit once already. But when that attempt failed, they tried again this past session. The law said only the state attorney general can bring suit against gun manufacturers and sellers.

In response, the firearm companies involved in the Gary suit asked a judge to dismiss the case. But Lake County Judge John Sedia rejected their request.

READ MORE: Holcomb signs bill that torpedoes Gary lawsuit against gun makers, sellers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Sedia’s ruling said using the new law to end the Gary lawsuit “would violate years of vested rights and constitutional guarantees.”

The city of Gary had also argued that the law was unconstitutional "special" legislation — that is, legislation that only affects "a particular care, person, place or thing." Sedia rejected that argument.

He acknowledged that the law was clearly aimed at the Gary lawsuit, it applied broadly to any other such lawsuits.

"These statutes seek to remedy an ill in Indiana that was perceived, rightfully or wrongfully, by the Indiana General Assembly, all within a constitutional framework," Sedia wrote.

An appeal in the case is almost certain.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith