Students can apply to some Indiana colleges, universities for free until Sept. 27

Students can apply for free to more than 30 different Indiana colleges and universities this week. Some schools waived their application fees as part of National College Application Week.

Some of those colleges and universities include University of Southern Indiana, Purdue University Fort Wayne and various Indiana University campuses across the state. Students can enter codes to waive the fees, which usually cost between $30 and $65.

Some other colleges and universities that are participating do not require application fees for some types of applications, like the ones for most undergraduates, but do require application fees for graduate and international students.

Participating colleges and universities will waive their application fees until Sept. 27, but the Indiana Commission for Higher Education said many colleges and universities can still waive those fees after this week for students experiencing financial difficulty.

The CHE said the goal of waiving application fees during National College Application Week is to encourage more students to apply before early application deadlines. That gives them a greater chance of receiving financial aid from schools they’re accepted to.

This week also kicks off Indiana’s College GO! initiative, which lasts through November. The initiative shares information and resources about planning and preparing for postsecondary education.

