Sign up for the Northwest Indiana Volunteer Hub today!

Porter County Council Debate, October 7, 2024

Lakeshore Public Media | By Tom Maloney
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:23 PM CDT
At-Large candidates for the Porter County Council (Bob DeRuntz (D), Sylvia Graham (D), moderator Tom Maloney, Mike Brickner (R), Michelle Harris (R),
Tyler Zuccarelli
/
Lakeshore Public Media
At-Large candidates for the Porter County Council (Bob DeRuntz (D), Sylvia Graham (D), moderator Tom Maloney, Mike Brickner (R), Michelle Harris (R), and Andy Bozak (R)) debate on Monday, October 7, 2024, at Woodland Park, in Portage, IN.

Candidates for the 3 At-large Porter County Council seats debated, on Monday, October 7, 2024 at Woodland Park, in Portage, IN.

Participating in the debate, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Porter County and Lakeshore Public Media, were Bob DeRuntz (D), Sylvia Graham (D), Mike Brickner (R), Michelle Harris (R), and Andy Bozak (R). Erik Wagner (D) was unable to attend due to a conflict in schedule. Tom Maloney, of Lakeshore Public Media, moderated the debate.

2024 Porter County Council Debate
