Porter County Council Debate, October 7, 2024

Candidates for the 3 At-large Porter County Council seats debated, on Monday, October 7, 2024 at Woodland Park, in Portage, IN.

Participating in the debate, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Porter County and Lakeshore Public Media, were Bob DeRuntz (D), Sylvia Graham (D), Mike Brickner (R), Michelle Harris (R), and Andy Bozak (R). Erik Wagner (D) was unable to attend due to a conflict in schedule. Tom Maloney, of Lakeshore Public Media, moderated the debate.