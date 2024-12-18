Braun makes final cabinet appointment, names Indiana National Guard leader

Gov.-elect Mike Braun made his final cabinet appointment this week, choosing Brigadier General Larry Muennich to lead the Indiana National Guard.

Muennich currently serves as Assistant Adjutant General for the Indiana National Guard. His promotion comes as Adjutant General Dale Lyles announced last month that he will step down early next year.

Muennich’s military career spans more than three decades, almost all of it with the Guard in Indiana.

And Braun also touted his private sector experience — Muennich worked for nearly 20 years for General Electric and GE Appliances in various leadership roles.

