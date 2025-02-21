© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

Governor tasks First Lady Maureen Braun to keep Dolly Parton Imagination Library alive in Indiana

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:22 PM CST
Maureen Braun is a White woman with light brown hair. She is wearing a red dress. Mike is a White man, balding with dark graying hair. He is wearing a gray suit jacket and blue shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Maureen Braun, left, celebrates on election night with her husband, Mike, right, on Nov. 5, 2024.

Gov. Mike Braun is tasking his wife, First Lady Maureen Braun, with keeping Indiana’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program alive.

The program provides free books every month to children from birth to age 5. The state began providing funding for it to spread statewide in 2023 — $6 million total.

Both Governor Braun’s budget proposal and the version approved by House Republicans this week eliminate that funding, which amounts to about 0.013 percent of the state budget.

Mike Braun said his wife Maureen Braun — a longtime small business owner — will lead an effort to identify other funding sources to keep the program alive. He said that will include working with philanthropic groups.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

In a statement, Maureen Braun said she’s confident she and the state’s strong community partners will find a solution.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
