Senate sends broad parental rights measure to governor’s desk

A broad parental rights measure is headed to Gov. Mike Braun’s desk after the Senate accepted changes made by the House.

SEA 143 codifies that governmental entities “may not substantially burden a parent’s fundamental right” to direct the upbringing, religious instruction, education or health care of a child — unless it has a compelling interest.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) is the legislation’s author. She said it attempts to look broadly at how “parents can and should be more engaged in their children’s lives.”

“It will allow them to right-size what should have always been their right. That is: To raise their children in the manner they see fit,” Brown said.

The legislation also creates legal recourse for parents who feel their rights have been infringed on. Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) made a change in committee to return the burden of proof to parents who bring lawsuits, rather than the governmental entities.

“I just think proving that something did not happen is just kind of counter to the way we usually do things,” Judy said. “And I think it’ll be really difficult to implement the bill.”

The legislation is the Indiana General Assembly’s third attempt at defining what supporters of it call “governmental overreach.”

