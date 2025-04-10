© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana House approves ban on noncompete agreements for some doctors

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:45 PM CDT
A close-up shot of a person wearing a white coat. There is a stethoscope hanging around their neck and the coat pocket has several writing utensils.
Pixabay
Noncompete agreements block workers from leaving for a similar job within the same area for a certain period of time.

Indiana lawmakers banned noncompete agreements for primary care physicians two years ago. The House-approved bill expands the ban to include all doctors employed by hospitals and their affiliated entities. Supporters of the move say Senate Bill 475 could help with the state’s shortage of doctors.

Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) is one of the bill’s sponsors. Manning said Indiana should be a state where doctors can practice medicine and take care of Hoosiers regardless of who they choose to work for.

"We are no longer going to let outdated and anti-competitive business practices keep Hoosiers from seeing their doctors," Manning said.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

The ban on physician noncompete agreements would apply to new contracts signed after July 1. The bill now goes back to the Senate, which can send it to the governor or take it to conference committee for more work.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
