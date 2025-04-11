© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND

New law enables public school districts to partner with religiously affiliated nonprofit preschools

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:32 PM CDT
Three young students sort colorful tiles based on their shape while sitting on a mat with various shapes in different colors
FILE PHOTO: Peter Balonon-Rosen
/
IPB News
A measure signed into law by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun will allow school corporations to partner with religiously affiliated nonprofit preschools.

School corporations could partner with religiously affiliated nonprofit preschools under a new law signed by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. HB 1102 passed both chambers unanimously and will take effect this summer.

Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) is one of the legislation’s sponsors. He said the goal is to expand Hoosiers’ access to preschool programs by creating more partnerships between school corporations and preschools.

“It’s open ended,” he said. “It could be anything from transportation from a rural area or it could be a subsidized seat, or even an exchange of curriculum.”

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

The State of Preschool 2023 Yearbook ranks Indiana among the bottom six states for preschool accessibility. The report says the state doesn’t do enough to make preschool widely available as 85 percent of Indiana’s four-year-olds and 91 percent of three-year-olds lack access to quality pre-K services.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
Tags
IPB News
Kirsten Adair
Kirsten the Indiana Public Broadcasting education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
See stories by Kirsten Adair