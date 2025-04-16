Measure to exclude money for supplemental pay from schools' collective bargaining signed into law

Indiana school corporations will be able to set aside revenue for supplemental payments to some teachers under a measure signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun Wednesday.

Lawmakers said SEA 249's main goal is to attract and retain teachers in high-needs subject areas like special education and STEM.

But some lawmakers pushed back on the measure because money designated for supplemental pay can be excluded from collective bargaining — a change from current law.

They said that could erode the collective bargaining process and foster competition and resentment among teachers.

The measure takes effect July 1.

