Measure to exclude money for supplemental pay from schools' collective bargaining signed into law

IPB News | By Kirsten Adair
Published April 16, 2025 at 5:11 PM CDT
An elementary school teacher wearing a mask sits at a desk and takes notes.
FILE PHOTO: Jeanie Lindsay
/
IPB News
A measure meant to help attract and retain teachers in high-needs subject areas was signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun Wednesday.

Indiana school corporations will be able to set aside revenue for supplemental payments to some teachers under a measure signed into law by Gov. Mike Braun Wednesday.

Lawmakers said SEA 249's main goal is to attract and retain teachers in high-needs subject areas like special education and STEM.

But some lawmakers pushed back on the measure because money designated for supplemental pay can be excluded from collective bargaining — a change from current law.

They said that could erode the collective bargaining process and foster competition and resentment among teachers.

The measure takes effect July 1.

Kirsten is our education reporter. Contact her at kadair@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @kirsten_adair.
