Grupo Frontera: Tiny Desk Concert

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

Grupo Frontera, which was headlining backyard bailes well before stadium shows, feels perfectly made for Tiny Desk. Beneath the glow of fluorescent office lights and backed against trinket-stuffed shelves, the match feels divinely ordained.

Normally, jazzy vocal trills and norteño cumbia rhythms are star-crossed lovers, but not at the Tiny Desk. At the center of a pop-infused reinvigoration of traditional Mexican sounds, the members of Grupo Frontera are masters of unlikely pairings. Mega-producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera discovered Grupo Frontera at a quinceañera in his hometown, enthralled by the band's authenticity. He encouraged the band's Texas-bred beats, killer melodies and contemporary lyrics.

There's no better space to highlight the impressive musicality of the group and stunning vocals of Payo Solis than in a stripped-down setting. "Yo nací pa' querer a la que no me quiere (I was born to love the one who doesn't love me)," Payo coos. But it's hard to feel heartbroken when desamor sounds so smooth.

SET LIST

  • "un x100to"
  • "Hecha Pa' Mi"
  • "Ángel"
  • "Por Qué Será"
  • "EL AMOR DE SU VIDA"

MUSICIANS

  • Payo Solis: vocals
  • Juan Cantú: accordion
  • Julián Peña: congas, bongos
  • Beto Acosta: bajo quinto
  • Carlos Guerrero: drums
  • Daniel Uribe: pedal steel, guitar
  • Patricia Ligia: bass
  • Monty Rivera: keys, background vocals
  • Catherine "Cathia" Ochoa: background vocals
  • MJ Songstress: background vocals
  • Ella Bric: trumpet

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Video Editor: Maia Stern
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Grace Raver
  • Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
  • Production Assistants: Ashley Pointer, Dora Levite
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.