Madison McFerrin: Tiny Desk Concert

For Madison McFerrin to deliver the proper experience of her live show at the Tiny Desk, she wanted to be sure she had the freedom to use the instruments that helped identify her. The LA-based singer has become well-known for looping vocals over and over again; thus, creating instruments in real-time. To celebrate her upcoming album, SCORPIO, McFerrin brings a Chicago-based band led by Kameron Lowe and featuring The Lovely Lowe Sisters on background vocals.

Given her family history, McFerrin's dive into the music business was a foregone conclusion. She and her brothers Taylor and Jevon chose entertainment as a career, taking after their father, Bobby McFerrin, who famously recorded the groundbreaking hit "Don't Worry Be Happy" in 1988. Before playing her latest single, "I Don't," she mentions them all while serving up some "McFerrin tea." "My mother is seemingly the only one with any sense because she's the only one out of the five of us who hasn't been engaged more than once."

SET LIST

"No Time to Lose"

"OMW"

"Ain't It Nice"

"I Don't"

"TRY"

"Run It Back"

MUSICIANS

Madison McFerrin: vocals, electronics

Kameron Lowe: keys, piano, music director

Ashton Lowery: guitar

Brooklynn Skye: bass

Donis: drums

Kristen Lowe: background vocals

Shantina Lowe: background vocals

Kymbriel Lowe: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Video Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR