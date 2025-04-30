Ivy Tech names Kentucky schools leader Marty Pollio as next president

Ivy Tech Community College has selected Marty Pollio as its next president. The longtime Kentucky educator will begin his new role July 1, leading Indiana’s statewide system, which educates more than 66,000 full- and part-time students.

Pollio currently serves as superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky — a position he’s held since 2017. He announced in September 2024 that he would retire from JCPS at the end of the current school year.

On Wednesday, Ivy Tech’s board announced Pollio would assume the presidency this summer, succeeding Sue Ellspermann, who is retiring after nine years in the role.

Pollio has worked in public education for more than 28 years, all with JCPS, where he began as a teacher before moving into school administration. His tenure as superintendent has included both praise for reforms and criticism, particularly around student transportation.

The Louisville NAACP has called for the resignation or dismissal of Pollio over his handling of transportation problems.

In 2024, the U.S. Department of Education ended a decade-long investigation into Jefferson County Public Schools, finding the district disciplined Black students more harshly than their white peers for similar behavior. As reported by Louisville Public Media, the district signed a resolution agreement to address the federal government’s concerns.

Louisville Public Media also reported that under Pollio’s leadership, the district invested hundreds of millions of dollars in aging infrastructure and approved its first significant tax increase in years.

“Although there have been challenges over my tenure, no one can ever question my passion, fight, and love for Jefferson County Public Schools,” Pollio wrote to district staff when announcing his plan to retire.

At Ivy Tech, Pollio will lead a statewide system with 19 campuses and online courses. The college plays a major role in Indiana’s workforce development, awarding nearly half of all postsecondary credentials in the state.

“Marty Pollio is a results-driven, dynamic leader with immense heart and passion for students,” Andrew Wilson, chairman of Ivy Tech’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “We are confident he will build on the innovation and growth we’ve experienced in the last decade.”

Pollio will assume leadership at Ivy Tech during a period of significant changes in higher education, both statewide and nationally. In February, the college closed its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Belonging in response to pressure from President Trump and Indiana lawmakers.

Now, the college faces financial constraints after the state approved a new budget that cut about 5% of the college’s funding.

Pollio called Ivy Tech “a strong institution,” and in a statement said: “I’m ready to continue building more value for students and communities across the state.”

Ellspermann, a former Indiana lieutenant governor, was picked as Ivy Tech’s president in May 2016.

