Indiana to begin issuing speeding fines via highway work zone cameras

The state of Indiana will soon issue fines to speeding drivers via its highway work zone speed cameras for the first time.

Lawmakers authorized speed cameras in highway construction zones in 2023. The Indiana Department of Transportation began testing them at a site on Interstate 70 last August.

In January, after that construction ended, the cameras moved to a work zone on Interstate 465 and Interstate 69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. For months, drivers caught speeding were issued notices but not fined.

INDOT said 90,000 of those notices have been sent in about four months. Now, it’s ready for active enforcement to begin, starting May 5.

If a driver is caught on camera going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit, they will first receive a warning. The second offense is a $75 fine; each offense after that is $150.

INDOT said it plans to add cameras to additional sites in the future. State law allows cameras in up to four highway construction zones statewide at a time.

