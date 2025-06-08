© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
These fragile quilts by Black craftspeople need to be preserved — but the federal government has pulled the funds

By Chloe Veltman
Published June 8, 2025 at 12:23 PM CDT

The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is about to launch an exhibition of historic quilts from a collection that's billed as "one of its kind". But it just lost $260k of federal funding -- the majority of which was earmarked to preserve the delicate artifacts some of which date back to the 1860s. The museum says if the money can't be recouped somehow, it will not be possible to look after the quilts past December.

Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.