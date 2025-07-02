Some new Indiana laws don't take effect for months

While the vast majority of new laws passed each year take effect on July 1, some measures go into effect much later.

SEA 140: Pharmacy benefits

Pharmacy benefit managers must ensure pharmacy benefits are “reasonably adequate and accessible” under a law that takes effect in January, in a move meant to help lower prescription drug costs. But SEA 140 also allows certain independent pharmacies to charge a dispensing fee in a bid to help keep them in business — driving fears of increased costs for Hoosiers.

HEA 1001: State budget

Almost all of the new state budget, HEA 1001, took effect July 1, 2025. But there are provisions that don’t go into effect the same time, including a new sales tax exemption.

Companies building quantum computing research, advanced computing, and defense infrastructure network facilities in Indiana won’t have to pay sales tax on their equipment beginning in January. How much revenue that might cost the state is unknown, since lawmakers don’t know how many such facilities will be located here.

And there will no longer be any income limits on Indiana’s school voucher program beginning in late June 2026.

Language in Indiana's two-year budget opens the state’s wealthiest families to thousands in taxpayer dollars for their children in private schools. That cost is estimated at more than $100 million.

