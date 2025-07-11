At a Massachusetts cafe, helping the community is on the menu

Christopher's, in Fall River, Mass., does more for the community than serving meals.

The cafe, which is owned by the husband-and-husband team Christopher and Nathan Silvia, is known in the city for giving back. Christopher's has organized cleanups on empty lots and set up a community fund for people who can't afford a meal.

The cafe also runs a free farmers market on weekend mornings from their storefront.

"No questions asked," Nathan Silvia said. "If we can offer some herbs or some vegetables or a free sandwich or something if they need it … it makes it all worth it."

Revitalizing the neighborhood

In 2023, Nathan was unhappy with his job in the edibles department of a cannabis company. At the same time, his friend Christopher was opening a cafe.

"So, I'm like, why don't I quit, come on, and we'll work together? And it kind of just blossomed from there," Nathan said.

A few months later, they opened the cafe and got married. "When you know, and it's meant to be, it's an easy decision," he said.

Their cafe on South Main Street has also blossomed.

The breezy, flower-filled space feels like it was transported from a little village in the French countryside. Fresh herbs, antique furniture and cookbooks fill the restaurant. Window boxes explode with geraniums.

"People come in and actually think we're a florist," Nathan said.

The menu, which changes daily, leans French bistro. "It's whatever Chris wants to make." Some highlights include a lobster BLT and baked goods like almond croissants or a cherry almond danish. One recent salad was topped with fresh fruit in a literal rainbow.

Nathan Silvia / The breezy, flower-filled space feels like it was transported from a little village in the French countryside. Fresh herbs, antique furniture and cookbooks fill the restaurant. Window boxes explode with geraniums.

But before the cafe moved in, the space was not always so cheery. It had been a hot dog place, a church and a convenience store, Nathan said.

Like so many former mill towns, Fall River still struggles economically decades after the textile industry went bust.

Sportswriter Bill Reynolds (whose book Fall River Dreams chronicled one high school basketball season) was raised 15 miles away. Growing up, he wrote, "Fall River was, quite simply, a euphemism for the end of the world."

"I think a lot of the reputation is homelessness and drugs … and yeah, a lot of, I guess, growing up there was always a stigma that it was the bad city," Nathan said. People can decide to focus on the bad or the good, but he and his husband "try to focus on the good and just try to make the neighborhood better."

And Nathan said that effort to build a cleaner, kinder, healthier community is contagious.

"The tattoo shop [down the street], they have put a trash barrel outside," he said. "There's a barbershop, they have plants outside. [The owners said] we noticed what you did and now we just want to help create a more beautiful community."

James Underwood, 25, was dining at Christopher's for the first time recently after reading about the cafe online.

"They're always doing [something], like helping out the community with food drives and coat drives and stuff like that," Underwood said.

Underwood called it "good guerrilla marketing" and also something Fall River needs. It's like a "shining light."

To tell us your own story about how being a volunteer has shaped your life or nominate someone you think we should profile, fill out this form.

Copyright 2025 NPR