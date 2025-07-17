© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Gov. Mike Braun creates task force to evaluate Indiana emergency alert system

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 17, 2025 at 2:12 PM CDT
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse is illuminated by exterior lights. Above the Statehouse are dark storm clouds. The Statehouse is a limestone building. At its center, rising above the rest of the building, is a dark green dome, topped by an American flag.
Abigail Ruhman
/
IPB News
A task force led by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Integrated Public Safety Commission will evaluate the state's emergency alert system.

An Indiana task force will evaluate the state’s emergency alert system in the wake of the recent deadly floods in Texas.

The Braun administration announced the task force’s creation Thursday.

In a statement, Gov. Mike Braun said the state wants to take a proactive step and ensure emergency alert systems in Indiana are up-to-date and fully functional.

The task force will also evaluate potential upgrades or enhancements that might be necessary.

The group will be led by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Integrated Public Safety Commission. The IPSC is responsible for facilitating public safety communications statewide between first responders and agencies.

The Braun administration said the task force will also gather input from local fire and law enforcement officials, the Indiana Geographic Information Office, the National Weather Service and cell phone network carriers.

The task force must prepare its report by Nov. 1.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
