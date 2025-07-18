© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Indiana's unemployment rate improves for fifth consecutive month

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published July 18, 2025 at 12:54 PM CDT
The Indiana Statehouse, a tall tan building. There are trees to the left and right of it. The sky is blue and filled with scattered white clouds.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana’s labor force participation rate remained the same from May to June, standing at 63.7 percent.

Indiana’s unemployment rate continued to improve for a fifth straight month, according to new preliminary data. The state's unemployment rate for June stands at 3.6 percent, well below the national rate of 4.1 percent. It’s the fifth month in a row the state’s rate was better than the national rate.

READ MORE: Indiana's unemployment rate improves for fourth month, drops below national average

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Indiana’s labor force participation rate remained the same from May to June, standing at 63.7 percent. This rate measures the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are working or actively looking for employment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
