Report: Average Indiana renter doesn't earn enough to afford basic two-bedroom apartment

There is still a large gap between what it takes to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in Indiana and the typical Hoosier renter’s wage.

That’s in the latest report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition and Prosperity Indiana.

The report showed that someone needs to earn $22.18 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in Indiana. But the average Hoosier renter earns $18.05 an hour.

Andrew Bradley, Prosperity Indiana senior director of policy and strategy, said it’s a statewide problem.

“In 90 of Indiana’s counties and in 25 of Indiana’s 25 metros — and the non-metro rest of the state — the average renter doesn’t make enough to meet the housing wage needed to afford a two-bedroom unit,” Bradley said.

READ MORE: Advocates urge Gov. Mike Braun to convene commission to tackle Indiana's housing crisis

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on housing and other statewide issues.

Bradley said there are a variety of factors behind the gap, including education policy and economic development strategy.

“Housing is expensive in Indiana in part because we are not developing and providing enough housing that is affordable at the incomes that Hoosiers make,” Bradley said.

Bradley also reiterated a call for the governor to create a state housing commission to explore potential solutions.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.