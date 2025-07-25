One group in northeast Indiana helps reduce recidivism through transportation program

More than a third of people released from prison in Indiana went back within three years. That’s according to Indiana Department of Correction data. One northeast Indiana group aims to solve the problem by reducing barriers to transportation.

Northeastern Center Connect provides free transportation for people involved in the criminal justice system. The program drives them to places like work, group therapy or medical appointments. NEC Connect’s Hannah Baughman said transportation is a huge need in northeast Indiana.

“I think transportation on surface seems like such a small thing. But to see the actual impact that it's having, to see that we are helping individuals integrate into the community," Baughman said. "We're helping them reconnect with their supports. We're helping them get connected with employment, treatment and successfully complete requirements they have with the criminal justice system."

One of NEC Connect's drivers, Cait Mayberry, said access to transportation can be the difference in whether or not clients complete a program or show up for court.

"I think transportation is a huge barrier for a lot of these folks," Mayberry said. "They just need help getting to that point of being able to complete what they have to do."

Baughman said the grant-funded effort helps people complete their substance use programs and probation requirements.

The grant ends next September. The program is seeking additional funding. NEC Connect is available in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties. The service runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

