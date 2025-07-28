Two chemical plants in Indiana get a two-year pass on Biden air pollution rules

The Trump administration will let two chemical plants in Indiana bypass recent air pollution rules for two years.

SABIC Innovative Plastics in Posey County ranks sixth for most toxic releases in the state. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the company has violated clean air laws for the past three years — emitting too many chemicals like volatile organic compounds, which can make it difficult to breathe and some can cause cancer.

While SABIC releases about 4 million pounds of toxic chemicals every year, medical device manufacturer Cook Group Inc. in Monroe County releases only a handful. But the chemical it emits — ethylene oxide — is so toxic that residents nearby have some of the highest risk for cancer from air pollution in the state.

READ MORE: Cook plant emits cancer-causing chemical but state, federal regulators didn't notify residents.

The Trump administration invited facilities across the country to apply for exemptions to air pollution rules. Companies had to explain why technology to comply with the Biden-era rules isn't available and how complying would threaten national security.

READ MORE: Indiana industries could get a 'presidential exemption' from recent air pollution rules.

Advocates said these regulations are already a compromise between the EPA and industry — so it’s unlikely the technology to reduce pollution under the rules isn’t available.

In a statement, Cook said it still intends to comply with the rule despite getting the exemption.

"A majority of commercial sterilizing companies requested an extension because the supply chain for the needed materials and monitoring equipment was uncertain. For example, some technologies required for these changes are from a single-source supplier, which means there's only one company providing this technology. The entire medical device industry is relying on that one supplier to provide the needed tools," the company said.

Cook said it was still able to acquire the necessary technology. We couldn't reach SABIC for comment.

