Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott launches reelection bid

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott wants another four years in his statewide elected office.

Elliott announced his reelection bid, saying in a statement he’s delivered “unmatched financial results” for Hoosiers during his first term.

Elliott said since he took office more than two and a half years ago, Indiana state government investments have grown by more than $1 billion.

The Republican also highlighted efforts to improve the state’s 911 system. The state treasurer’s office oversees that system and Elliott said under his leadership, they’ve trained more than 400 dispatchers and launched text to 911 and language translation services.

During Elliott’s time as state treasurer, he and state lawmakers have sought to cut ties with investment companies that use ESGs, policies that consider the environmental or social impacts of their investments.

Republicans have controlled the state treasurer’s office going back four decades.

