Buttigieg urges Hoosiers to oppose GOP redistricting at Statehouse rally

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 18, 2025 at 2:53 PM CDT
Pete Buttigieg gestures with his right hand while speaking into a microphone attached to a lectern on a stage. Behind Buttigieg is a large limestone column with people sitting and standing on either side of it. Buttigieg is a White man with dark hair and beard. He is wearing a navy blue suit coat and white shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, an Indiana native, spoke at a rally at the Statehouse on Sept. 18, 2025 to oppose a Republican-led effort to redraw Indiana's congressional district map.

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg urged hundreds of Hoosiers at a Statehouse rally Thursday to hold Republicans accountable if they redraw the state’s congressional map.

State Republican lawmakers appear likely to redraw congressional district lines this year to gain more seats for the GOP ahead of next year's midterms.

Buttigieg, a former South Bend mayor, came home to Indiana to urge citizens to talk to their neighbors and push state lawmakers not to redistrict.

Buttigieg said rather than change their unpopular policies, national Republicans are trying to change district maps.

“They know that, on a fair map, if they get caught taking all the money they took out of Medicaid and giving it to tax cuts for billionaires, they will lose,” Buttigieg said.

Gov. Mike Braun this week said in an interview on WOWO radio in Fort Wayne that there could be negative consequences from the Trump administration if Indiana doesn’t redraw its map.

Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) said that shouldn’t matter.

“Gov. Mike Braun should be less worried about relationships with politicians out in D.C. and should be more concerned with making life better for Hoosiers,” Hunley said.

States usually redistrict at the start of the decade following the national census but President Donald Trump has set off a redistricting race around the country.

Braun said a special session for redistricting would probably happen in November.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
