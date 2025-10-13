United Way expands workforce initiative to three more statewide organizations

More Hoosiers could have access to faster job placement and industry-recognized credentials under an expanded program from the United Way of Central Indiana. The initiative is now offered through five nonprofits across the state.

The Workforce Pathways Accelerator Initiative helps people earn industry certifications and credentials — and access education and training. The initiative supports Hoosiers who may not have the resources to obtain these credentials.

The program started last year with two nonprofits, Dress for Success Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Urban League. It recently expanded to three more, including Fathers and Families Center, Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry and Indiana Plan.

Bernadette Monk is the Economic Mobility Director at United Way of Central Indiana. Monk said the credentials they earn can help expand their careers in the future.

“With your Certified Medical Assistant, you may start there, but then, let's say you get a bug. You want to be a licensed practical nurse —you want to be a registered nurse. That's what we want to see, and that's what we hope that they see for themselves," Monk said.

Monk said she hopes the program continues to grow.

