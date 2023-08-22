Attention loyal viewers of Lakeshore PBS!

Exciting changes are on the horizon, bringing you an even better viewing experience. In order to better serve you, we have been working behind the scenes to secure a new High Def TV antenna that will bring a stronger and more reliable broadcast to viewers across Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

Your enhanced viewing experience is just around the corner. Starting August 30th, crews will be onsite to begin our antenna project, making public broadcasting available over a stronger transmission path that reaches more viewers than ever before.

Outages to be Expected

As crews are climbing the tower for this installation, we will have to power down the transmitter to keep them safe. In doing so, over-the-air signal outages are expected, periodically, for about two weeks. But fear not, these brief disruptions are paving the way for a stronger, crystal-clear HD signal for all of Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland!

Though over-the-air viewing like AT&T Uverse, Direct TV, Dish, and Antenna will be affected, those who tune in via cable or digitally should not experience interruptions.

Again, cable viewers with Comcast, RCN, plus livestream viewers, should not be affected.

Click over to our digital livestream or download the free PBS app to stay up to date on all your favorite programs.