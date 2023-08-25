Anime Convention Brings All New "Magic" to the Community

Conventions are a way for people of similar interests to come together and share their passions while having an entire event dedicated to their fandoms.Anime Conventions are no different with close knit communities enjoying every aspect of the medium including cosplay, voice acting, and enjoying japanese culture in general. Anime Magic in Chicago just wrapped up and even though its still new, it keeps on growing and has already become a staple convention in the community.

Showrunners Richard and Sara Nash, give us the intel on their new convention as well as they each got introduced to Anime