MagicCon Comes to Chicago

MagicCon has landed in Chicago. Wizards of the Coast and Reedpop have been running MagicCon in Las Vegas and Amsterdam but this is their first convention in the windy city.

Magic The Gathering is a trading card game (TCG) created by Wizards of the Coast and released in 1993. The game puts you in the role of a powerful spellcaster who uses spells and monsters to attack another player, with the goal of bringing down their life force to zero. Since its conception, it has garnered a massive following and playerbase that continues to grow today.

MagicCon allows fans to meet industry specialists, entertainers, and the artists behind the artwork of the cards. MagicCon also allows players to meet with other players through tournaments and panels to have a chance to play games to their heart's content. The convention also holds exclusive card releases as well as special collectors items to be won or bought at the event itself.

If you are interested in the celebration of the iconic card game or are simply new to the world of Magic The Gathering and want to learn more, the convention is being held at the McCormick Place in Chicago February 23rd through the 25th.

For more information visit: https://mcchicago.mtgfestivals.com/en-us.html