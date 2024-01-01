The Building Block Party is a family-friendly event hosted by Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center, taking place from January 2nd to January 5th. This year, Bellaboo’s is partnering with Lakeshore Public Media to shine a spotlight on the station’s Building Blocks multimedia initiative, which focuses on early childhood development. Families will enjoy expanded opportunities for block play while learning about the science of how children grow, learn, and thrive.

This upgraded Block Party features:



Engaging activities for kids and parents

Resources to continue the fun at home (available in English & Spanish!)

Bonus materials from Lakeshore Public Media's Building Blocks series

Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center

Weekdays: 10 AM – 3 PM

Weekends: 10 AM – 4 PM