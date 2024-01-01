Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life | 1/3 | 8:30p

This program documents Pittsburgh’s powerful community response to hate in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Through the voices of survivors, family members, diverse Pittsburgh residents and leaders, the film shows unity in a moment of crisis, the resilience of a vibrant city, and a community working together to understand what it means to be “stronger than hate.”

Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece | Tuesdays & Saturdays | 9pm | starting 1/7

An all-new adaptation of Robert Thorogood’s novel The Marlow Murder Club stars Samantha Bond who is joined by Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew.

Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire | 1/10 | 8:30p

This film takes viewers on a journey with top experts in the nation to better understand fire. The film follows the harrowing escape from Paradise, CA. as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire’s start. It then continues to the even more recent fires of the last two years, when OR, CA & CO suffered their worst wildfires in recorded history.

Finding Her Beat | 1/13 | 8:30p

For thousands of years women have been locked out of Taiko drumming. Not anymore. In the dead of a Minnesota winter, Asian drumming divas smash gender roles and redefine power on their own terms. FINDING HER BEAT dives into the rhythms and struggles that lead to an electrifying historic performance that changes everything.

Independent Lens “Minted” | 1/17 | 8:30p

An insider’s look at the rise and fall of the NFT (non-fungible token) phenomenon and how technology transformed the traditional art world, for better and worse. Featuring verité footage and candid interviews with groundbreaking artists—like Beeple, Latasha Alcindor, and Loish— at the center of this phenomenon, Minted delves into the complex world of the $40 billion NFT digital art market.

Independent Lens “Without Arrows” | 1/24 | 8:30p

After 13 years living in Philadelphia, Delwin Fiddler Jr., a champion grass dancer, embraces indigenous culture by returning to his ancestral home on the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. Leaving his big city life behind, Delwin aims to protect his centuries-old Lakota heritage and heal from family tragedy, through his passion for dance.

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame: Inaugural Induction Ceremony | 1/29 | 9p

Some of the most notable names in folk, Americana, and roots music history and their family members attended the inaugural Folk, Americana, Roots Hall of Fame induction ceremony.