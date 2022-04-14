© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Black Maternal Health Week: Closing the disparity gap in maternal health

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published April 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
Black Maternal Health Week 2022
Black Mamas Matter Alliance via Facebook
/
Black Maternal Health Week founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance is recognized every year April 11-17, 2022 to raise awareness about Black maternal health and reproductive justice.

On April 8, 2022 the Biden-Harris Administration proclaimed April 11 through 17, 2022 Black Maternal Health Week. Black Maternal Health Week is recognized to bring awareness and action in improving black maternal health. Founded and led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, BMHW is a week of awareness, activism, and community building. The mission of the campaign is to empower Black mothers to advocate, drive research, build power and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights and justice. Health disparities is among the leading causes of maternal mortality and health plans like CareSource are leading the way in Indiana by putting more focus on Hoosier moms that ever before. Dr. Camueal Wright is an OB/GYN and is the market chief medical officer. She recently joined us to discuss the latest movement between the local, state and federal government as well as the healthcare industry to reduce maternal mortality rate

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
