Black Maternal Health Week: Closing the disparity gap in maternal health

On April 8, 2022 the Biden-Harris Administration proclaimed April 11 through 17, 2022 Black Maternal Health Week. Black Maternal Health Week is recognized to bring awareness and action in improving black maternal health. Founded and led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, BMHW is a week of awareness, activism, and community building. The mission of the campaign is to empower Black mothers to advocate, drive research, build power and shift culture for Black maternal health, rights and justice. Health disparities is among the leading causes of maternal mortality and health plans like CareSource are leading the way in Indiana by putting more focus on Hoosier moms that ever before. Dr. Camueal Wright is an OB/GYN and is the market chief medical officer. She recently joined us to discuss the latest movement between the local, state and federal government as well as the healthcare industry to reduce maternal mortality rate

