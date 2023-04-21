© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group survey found small and mid-sized business owners are "highly optimistic"

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published April 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT
Regionally Speaking PNC Abbey Omodunbi.png
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
/

The PNC Financial Services Group’s annual Small and Mid-size Business Owners Survey found that nearly six in 10 small and mid-sized business owners are “highly optimistic” about their companies prospects in the next six months. Nearly two-thirds said they expect business conditions in the country to improve over the same time frame. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks to PNC Financial Service Group, Inc. Senior Economist Abbey Omodunbi about the results of the survey.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
