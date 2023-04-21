Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group survey found small and mid-sized business owners are "highly optimistic"

The PNC Financial Services Group’s annual Small and Mid-size Business Owners Survey found that nearly six in 10 small and mid-sized business owners are “highly optimistic” about their companies prospects in the next six months. Nearly two-thirds said they expect business conditions in the country to improve over the same time frame. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks to PNC Financial Service Group, Inc. Senior Economist Abbey Omodunbi about the results of the survey.

