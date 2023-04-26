Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor offers tips during National Financial Literacy Month

A lack of financial literacy cost the average American $1,819 in 2022 – the highest amount since the National Financial Educators Council started keeping track of financial literacy statistics.

Unfortunately, only 25 percent of American adults have received a true financial literacy education. To celebrate National Financial Literacy Month, Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to local financial advisor Greg Hammer about some areas where people lose money unnecessarily and oftentimes, unknowingly. Greg also offers tips to help boost our financial IQ and provide insight on additional ways to further improve financial literacy.