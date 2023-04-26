© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor offers tips during National Financial Literacy Month

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published April 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
Regionally Speaking NWI Financial Advisor Greg Hammer with Logo

A lack of financial literacy cost the average American $1,819 in 2022 – the highest amount since the National Financial Educators Council started keeping track of financial literacy statistics.
Unfortunately, only 25 percent of American adults have received a true financial literacy education. To celebrate National Financial Literacy Month, Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to local financial advisor Greg Hammer about some areas where people lose money unnecessarily and oftentimes, unknowingly. Greg also offers tips to help boost our financial IQ and provide insight on additional ways to further improve financial literacy.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingfinancial literacyfinancial advisor Greg Hammernorthwest Indiana financial advisorFinancial Literacy Month
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson