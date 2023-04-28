Regionally Speaking: March of Dimes 53rd Annual March for Babies

Every year in the U.S., about 360,000 babies are born preterm, creating problems for their own well-being and their mothers. This Sunday, April 30, 2023 will mark the 53rd annual March for Babies walk at Montrose Harbor in Chicago. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the March of Dimes, as the organization works to reduce the risk of pre-term birth. All proceeds help bring health care resources and education to mothers and their babies, regardless of their ability to pay. Lakeshore Public Radio host Dee Dotson is joined by Ashley Thies, Illinois Senior Executive Director to talk about the event as well as how the event aims to raise critical funds for families after preterm birth complications.

GET INVOLVED: March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement™ calls on people across the country to unite and take steps—big or small—to fundraise and make a huge difference for the health of all families.

And all it takes is 4 easy steps:

Sign up at marchforbabies.org to join the movement.



Explore ways to get involved wherever you are, virtually or in person. Participants can host a community walk or create a DIY fundraiser. They can also attend a March for Babies experience in their community. Ask family and friends to join—or compete—with you to raise funds for March for Babies. Get moving! Share your progress and check back often for the latest information and updates.

